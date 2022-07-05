Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,256.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,556.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

