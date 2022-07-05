ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.38) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($12.92) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €8.61 ($8.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.79 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of €17.71 ($18.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.79.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

