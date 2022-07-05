Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

