Providence First Trust Co Takes $528,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.