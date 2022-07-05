PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Price Target Raised to GBX 96

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

LON PRSR opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.59. PRS REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock has a market cap of £577.81 million and a PE ratio of 876.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

