PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.66

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $42.26. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 20,369 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,484 shares of company stock valued at $190,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

