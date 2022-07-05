Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.5066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.