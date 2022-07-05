QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.52. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 163,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 299,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 84,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

