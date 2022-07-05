Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

