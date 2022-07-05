Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.07

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07 and traded as low as C$27.52. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
