Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.35

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.35 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 100.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 2516269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.23).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($1.88).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other Quilter news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,410.27). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($120,514.60).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

