QV Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,556.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.