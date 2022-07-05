QV Investors Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 296.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPM stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $110.93 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $137.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

