Raymond James Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.96.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$38.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.84 and a 1-year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

