RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT Lowered to $21.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $21.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $399.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 13,237 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $267,916.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,192.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $512,440 and sold 109,137 shares worth $2,258,269. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

