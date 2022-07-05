Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50.
- 6/16/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$95.00.
- 6/15/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.
- 6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.
- 5/9/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00.
TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
