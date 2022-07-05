Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50.

6/16/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$95.00.

6/15/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00.

6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$87.25 to C$90.50.

5/9/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

