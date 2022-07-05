Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,649 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.