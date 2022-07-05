Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 40,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

