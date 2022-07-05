Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

