Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

