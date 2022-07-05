Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Cut to $32.50

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $32.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renasant by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

