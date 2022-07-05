Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.
REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Stories
