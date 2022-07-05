Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) PT Raised to $53.50

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $53.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $977.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Republic Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.