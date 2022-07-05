Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.08

Jul 5th, 2022

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFPGet Rating) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.08 and traded as low as C$17.86. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 96,180 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFPGet Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

