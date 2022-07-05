Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.88

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.88 and traded as low as C$65.04. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$65.76, with a volume of 444,465 shares trading hands.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.48.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.49.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.21%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

