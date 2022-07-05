Retirement Capital Strategies Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

