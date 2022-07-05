Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 118 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of WEX worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $3,665,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in WEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $158.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $208.38.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

