Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 327,755 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 249,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 220.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

RRC opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.