Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

