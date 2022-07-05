Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sonoco Products worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,410,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

