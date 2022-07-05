Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 65.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 115.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 344.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNR stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

