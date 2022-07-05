Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.50 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Display worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Universal Display stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

