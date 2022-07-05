Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of KBR worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

KBR stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.24. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

