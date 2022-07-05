Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

