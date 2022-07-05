Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.30 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

