Reviewing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $11.46, suggesting a potential upside of 144.35%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech -5.19% -3.66% -0.40% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.92 $14.69 million ($0.10) -46.90 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

UP Fintech beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

