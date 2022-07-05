Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,556.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.