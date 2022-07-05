Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,420 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($78.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($58.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,811.54 ($70.37).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,451.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,536.49. The company has a market capitalization of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.