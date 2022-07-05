Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.50.

Rio2 stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Rio2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

