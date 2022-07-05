Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

