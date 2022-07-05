Riverview Trust Co Has $618,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

