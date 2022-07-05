Riverview Trust Co Invests $27,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,186.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.