Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

