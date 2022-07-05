Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86.
Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
