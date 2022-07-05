Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

