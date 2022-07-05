Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 280 ($3.39) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 330 ($4.00).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.75) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.21) to GBX 385 ($4.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.18) to GBX 470 ($5.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.71 ($5.64).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,136.80. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.12), for a total value of £205,530 ($248,885.93). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($120,954.53).

About Pets at Home Group (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.