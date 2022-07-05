Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
RBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.42.
Shares of TSE:RBY opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of C$183.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
