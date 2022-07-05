Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.18.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

