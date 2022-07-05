Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.29

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.29 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.51). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 40.80 ($0.49), with a volume of 47,158 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The stock has a market cap of £56.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,360.00.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($49,648.83).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

