Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($38.54) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €31.00 ($32.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.26. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($101.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.