Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

