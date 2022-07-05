Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sanmina (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
